Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

