Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $335.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.51. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

