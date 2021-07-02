Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after buying an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

