Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

