PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PBCRY opened at $52.14 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.79.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

