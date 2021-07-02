PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PTNDY opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $24.01.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

