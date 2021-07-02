PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PTNDY opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $24.01.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

