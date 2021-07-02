Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $146.66 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 389,730 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $146,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 669,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,361,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.