Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,830 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $102,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,558. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

