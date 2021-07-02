Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,624,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $125,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 281,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

