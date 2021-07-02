Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $216,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,410,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Home Depot by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

HD stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.76. The stock had a trading volume of 120,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,561. The stock has a market cap of $343.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.22 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.