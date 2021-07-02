Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGZPY. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

OTCMKTS OGZPY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,445. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.