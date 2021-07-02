PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of PHM opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 662,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 147,676 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 241,546 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

