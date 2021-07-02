Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

