Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of -419.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

