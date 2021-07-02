Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Truist Securiti

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

EQT stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. EQT has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

