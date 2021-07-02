Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Lifted by DA Davidson

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

