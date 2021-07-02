Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

