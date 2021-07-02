Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isabella Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

