Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.53.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $111.38 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.