Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MD stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

