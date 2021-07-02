Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Boosted by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

OVV stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

