Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Increased by Analyst

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $488.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

