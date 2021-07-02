Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Issued By Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.