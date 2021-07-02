QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.15 Million

Analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $551.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.99 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,212,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,191. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.