QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 532,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB raised shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. QIWI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIWI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 3,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,611. The company has a market cap of $667.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83. QIWI has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About QIWI

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

