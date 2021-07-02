QS Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,679 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.