QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 140.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 247,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ACOR opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

