QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 23,100 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNK has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

