QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

NYSE NVRO opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.34. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

