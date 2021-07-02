QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 28.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Otter Tail by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

