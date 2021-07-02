QS Investors LLC Invests $262,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

CCEP opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

