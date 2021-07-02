Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $331,000 in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

