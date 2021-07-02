Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $3,863,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,177 shares of company stock valued at $44,878,227. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.