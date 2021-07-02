Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $350,000 Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $6,032,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,825,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.