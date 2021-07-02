Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $193.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.