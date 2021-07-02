Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $228,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 977,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $18,253,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.08 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

