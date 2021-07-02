Quilter Plc Buys New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

NYSE:BLD opened at $201.61 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

