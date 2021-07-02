Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,861 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at $227,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 136.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.