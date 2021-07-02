Quilter Plc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

