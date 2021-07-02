Quilter Plc Purchases New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.15.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.