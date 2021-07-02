Quilter Plc Sells 140 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Appian were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $136.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

