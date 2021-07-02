Quilter Plc Takes $146,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Insiders have sold 65,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 753.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

