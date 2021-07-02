Rackspace Technology’s (RXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

