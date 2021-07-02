Raymond James Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $12.35

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.33% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.