Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

