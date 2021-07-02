RealTract (RET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,706.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $655,013.77 and approximately $1,706.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00671680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,427.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

