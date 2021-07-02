Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. Archrock makes up 1.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,313. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -459.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

