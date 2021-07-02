Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,945 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 6.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,493,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 313,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,870,831. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

