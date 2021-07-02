Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declares Dividend of $0.61

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6082 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDEIY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

