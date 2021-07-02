RedFOX Labs Price Down 19.1% This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $63.81 million and $471,327.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00352337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00138431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00184130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

